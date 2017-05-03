Fresh leak adds even more support to rumored HTC U 11 specs

Yesterday we saw a full leak of the HTC U 11 specs and a new source has given us further evidence it's an accurate look at the phone we'll see on May 16.

A leak published by social network Weibo and found through benchmarking software AnTuTu shows the HTC U 11 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, Android 7.1 software and 4GB of RAM.

It'll have a QHD resolution, but the size of the display isn’t clear in this leak. The previous rumors have suggested it'll be 5.5-inches, which is bigger than the 5.2-inch HTC 10.

Squeezy screen too

For the cameras we can expect a 16MP sensor on the rear and a powerful 12MP front-facing selfie camera.

That looks to be the same sensor as found in the HTC U Ultra. That phone didn't have a particularly impressive rear main camera which may mean it'll struggle to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6 but we're hoping HTC will see fit to have a few software upgrades for the camera.

Apart from that there's not much new confirmed in this leak, but it further cements the specs we've already seen in previous leaks.

Outside of this report, we also expect to see the new phone with a feature called Edge Display that allows you to squeeze the sides of the phone to interact with it. For example, if you're getting a phone call you may be able to squeeze your phone to answer it.

We'll know all on May 16 when HTC is hosting an event to reveal the new phone.

Via SlashGear