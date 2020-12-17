Free Cyberpunk 2077 content is now available in Death Stranding on PC

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions has announced a collaboration with Cyberpunk 2077, along with a 50% off sale of Death Stranding on PC for a limited time.

The Steam version of the game already features nods to Half-Life 2, but now it will include Cyberpunk-specific content. The game’s leading character, Sam Bridges, can be equipped with Johnny Silverhand’s mechanical arm, a cyberware-style new appearance, and a 'preem' vehicle skin for the Reverse Trike. You can also wear Johnny Silverhand’s stylish aviators.

The crossover also adds a new hacking function. You can disable those annoying MULE sensor poles, stun enemies with Odradeks, and send enemy vehicles haywire.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

The upcoming collaboration between the two games isn’t exactly a huge shock – Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions can already be found in Cyberpunk 2077 as an NPC, as can Death Stranding’s iconic baby.

Birthday BB

Kojima Productions celebrated its fifth anniversary on December 15, but didn’t make any big announcements other than sharing a few wallpapers and fun factoids. Clearly, the studio was saving the Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration for later.

While Death Stranding is a polarizing title, the game is currently 50% on PC from both the Epic Games Store and Steam. If you've ever been curious about giving Kojima's latest title a spin, then, this is a great opportunity to grab it for less.

Sadly there's been no word on any updates for the PS4 version of the game, with many fans hoping for a 60fps patch when playing on PS5.

