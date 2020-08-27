Fortnite's new season won't be playable on your iPhone, iPad or Mac

Fortnite's next season is about to start, but you won't be able to play it on your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite won't be updated on Apple products for Chapter 2, Season 4 after the game was removed from the App Store earlier in August.

Console, Android and PC editions of the game will be updated with new Marvel themes and a variety of other changes on August 27. If you play on iPhone, iPad or a Mac, you'll be left in stasis on Chapter 2, Season 3.

This is because Epic Games circumvented the App Store and Google Play Store's in-game purchase systems earlier in August by including its own direct payment options within Fortnite for Android and iOS.

Soon after that happened, Apple and Google removed the game from their respective stores for a breach of terms. Then Epic Games filed lawsuits against both companies, and the drama has been developing ever since.

You'll still be able to play the latest version of the game on Android, but for those on iPhone the game will be left in the dark.

If you've previously downloaded Fornite for iPhone or iPad (or you have it already installed), you'll still be able to play but it won't be the latest version. The Mac version of the game is installed through Epic Games' own launcher, but it still won't be upgraded to the latest version.

In a statement, Epic Games said, "Apple is asking that Epic revert Fortnite to exclusively use Apple payments. Their proposal is an invitation for Epic to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app payments on iOS, suppressing free market competition and inflating prices. As a matter of principle, we won’t participate in this scheme."

It seems neither Apple nor Epic Games will be budging soon, so while you may one day be able to play the latest version of Fortnite on your Apple devices, we wouldn't recommend holding your breath for it happening anytime soon.

Via GSMArena