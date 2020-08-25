Fortnite Battle Arena is a new multiplayer map courtesy of AMD

AMD has released a brand new Fortnite Creative Islands multiplayer map, the AMD Battle Arena, to "celebrate the future of AMD gaming".

Developed in collaboration with Fortnite Creative Island modder MAKAMAKES, the AMD Battle Arena offers Fortnite’s 350 million gamers three different game modes: Boxfight, Capture the Flag and Free for All.

The first is a five-round battle in which gamers claim victory by eliminating all other players, while the second - as its name suggests - will see players battle it out to capture the enemy flag and return in to their own base.

In Free for All mode, weapons spawn randomly across the map and the first gamer to make it to 30 eliminations wins.

AMD Battle Arena hub can be accessed via code '8651-9841-1639', which will give access to each mode with matchmaking enabled. Individual map keys will be displayed in the hub for gamers to setup private matches.

AMD has also joined forces up with Maingear to give AMD Battle Arena Fortnite gamers a chance to win a high-performance powerhouse Maingear Turbo gaming PC, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and a Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.

For a chance of winning, you need to capture “epic gaming moments” from AMD Battle Arena and share it on social media before September 30.

News of AMD's Fortnite tie-in comes as the company continues to win over PC gamers from Intel, with a recent survey suggesting that 41% of now use AMD processors.