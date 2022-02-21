Ford tests new directional audio alerts for safe driving- We tell you what it is

Audio player loading…

Auto major Ford in is testing smart driver alert technology that could indicate the direction from which people and objects are approaching. It is also testing intuitive sounds such as bicycle bells, footsteps and vehicle noises to warn drivers when other road users or pedestrians are nearby.

The new smart driver alert technology will use specific speakers inside the vehicle cabin to help indicate the direction from which people and objects are approaching.

Initial tests have revealed that drivers using Directional Audio Alerts were significantly more accurate when it came to identifying potential hazards and their position.

“Today’s warning tones already inform drivers when they need to take care and be vigilant. Tomorrow’s technology could alert us to both exactly what the hazard is and where it is coming from,” said Oliver Kirstein, SYNC software engineer, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford of Europe.

Directional audio alert is a step-up in safety

Driver assistance technologies in many vehicles, including in Ford's, use a suite of sensors to identify when pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles are nearby. They offer visual and audible alerts and if necessary, apply emergency braking.

"Directional Audio Alert takes these warnings a step further. A Ford-developed software uses the information from the sensors to select the appropriate sound and play it through the speaker closest to the obstacle," Ford said.

Ford's tests in a simulated environment showed that drivers alerted by the system correctly identified the nature and source of the hazard 74% of the time.

"Even just emitting a regular tone from the appropriate speaker enabled the driver to correctly identify the location of the object 70 per cent of the time."

Ford engineers also set up a real-world scenario on the test track, with a vehicle backing out of a parking space, an approaching pedestrian and the footsteps alert. Participants in the test responded positively to the footsteps sound, especially when this intuitive alert was played through a specific speaker.

"In future, engineers believe that those results might be further improved by using 3D spatial sound similar to that used in cinemas and gaming to better enable drivers to identify the source of the hazard," Ford added.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!