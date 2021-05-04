For May the 4th, Disney Plus lets you visit Star Wars planets on your TV

As well as rolling out the first episode of The Bad Batch, Lucasfilm is marking Star Wars Day – May the 4th (be with you) – with two new themed specials on Disney Plus. Star Wars: Biomes takes you to a number of different worlds from a galaxy far, far away, including Tatooine and Hoth.

It's like a series of elaborate screensavers, basically, featuring footage of Star Wars worlds you've never seen before. You'll see Tauntauns crossing the icy tundra of Hoth, and Snowspeeders flying over while AT-ATs fire in the distance. Even the red salt planet of Crait from The Last Jedi gets featured.

Really, it feels like an excuse to show off how talented the effects artists at Industrial Light and Magic – but for you at home, it amounts to a very gorgeous screensaver. It's almost like you're flying over these planets in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

In addition, there's a second new addition on Disney Plus that complements this called Star Wars: Vehicle Flythroughs. These are short films that get up close with a variety of your favorite space vessels – there are two so far, spotlighting the Millennium Falcon and a First Order Star Destroyer.

What else is going on during Star Wars Day?

Disney Plus already dropped a payload of obscure or long-lost Star Wars stuff in early April ahead of May the 4th, like the acclaimed 2D Clone Wars animated series, and Holiday Special short The Story of the Faithful Wookiee. The Bad Batch, then, is the big one for today – that show launched its first episode today, with another episode coming on May 7th.

It's also not impossible that we could see a first look of some kind at Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, which is scheduled to release in December.

In addition, pretty much every Star Wars game you can think of is discounted today on formats like PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation. If it's been a long time since you played Star Wars Episode I Racer, for example, now might be a good time to complete your collection.