First trailer for Netflix’s Castlevania series delivers crackin' whips and thirsty vamps

With its first trailer kicking off by revisiting the fun 2015 hack that saw Netflix running on a 30-year-old Nintendo console, Netflix's animated Castlevania series immediately aims to appeal to our nostalgia for the classic video game franchise.

Thankfully, it also looks like the show is going to do right by fans, with the brief teaser trailer, titled 'Vengeance', featuring all the whip-cracking, blood-spurting, levitating vampire action we've come to expect from something based on Castlevania.

Written by acclaimed comic book writer and novelist Warren Ellis (Transmetropolitan, Iron Man) and produced by Adi Shankar (Dredd, The Grey), the four 30 minute long episodes that make up Castlevania Season 1, Part 1 will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday July 7, 2017.

“I personally guarantee that it will end the streak and be the western world’s first good video game adaptation," said Shankar in a Facebook post earlier this year.

Will the show live up to that claim? Watch the trailer below and make an early judgment call for yourself.