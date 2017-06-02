First a phone, then smart glasses? Essential's new patent points to new wearable

While Andy Rubin's newly unveiled Essential Phone isn't even out yet, the Android co-founder and his technology startup may already have some big plans in store for their next project.

As seen in a patent belonging to Essential, the company appears to be considering dual-lens display smart glasses, according to Patently Apple.

Seen in the image below, the smart specs look more like conventional frames similar to Snapchat Spectacles, and less like the wonky, one-lens Dragon Ball Z Scouter that was Google Glass.

According to the report, the smart glasses can track eye movement as well as use cameras to apply augmented reality to a user's view.

The report describes one example of how Essential's glasses concept could utilize AR to price check an item just by looking at its barcode, ensuring that you're getting the best deal.

While a patent is far from confirmation that Essential is working on something new at this time, smart glasses may make a comeback as rumors point to Apple testing out smart specs of its own. The advent of AR-powered technologies like Microsoft HoloLens don't hurt, either.

That said, it's probably wise to wait until Essential's first handset hits the market before getting amped on any potential accessories. Thankfully, that won't be too long as the Essential Phone is expected to hit stores in late June.