Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo hits PS4, as game finally goes gold

If you've been hankering after the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you're not the only one. First announced back at E3 2015, this recreation of one of Square Enix's most beloved titles has been at the forefront of many gamer's minds for years.

And now, the game is actually finished.

Speaking to Japanese gaming site 4Gamer, game director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that the remake had wrapped up production, and was now working on final improvements and fixes before the game's planned April 2020 release.

“We had some time to improve the quality of the final product," he said, "but we have already mastered it, so there is no further delay,”

The news will likely be reassuring to many, given the slow development behind the game: despite gameplay footage being shown off back in 2015, there were years of relative silence between that and the more recent flurry of announcements in 2019.

The initial March 3 release date was postponed until April 10, and the game's history has meant that not all of us were convinced there wouldn't be further delays.

Twiddling thumbs

For those who had been hoping to play the game in March, you'll still be able to. A three-hour demo has landed on PS4, giving you a taste of the current-gen gameplay before the rest of the game is available in mid-April.

We had some mixed feelings about how Final Fantasy 7's "classic" gameplay help up by modern standards, but by all accounts this is going to be one of 2020's most notable PS4 games – and likely PC and Xbox One games in 2021, when Sony's timed exclusivity window lapses.