Far Cry 6 villain is 'a hero' says Giancarlo Esposito

Far Cry 6 takes us to the island of Yara, a “tropical paradise frozen in time” ruled by a dictator known as Anton Castillo, who is played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito.

While players may have cast Castillo as the game’s villain, Esposito disagrees, and calls the dictator “a hero”. He also shared some insight into what inspired him to take on the role in Ubisoft’s next

Speaking to Geoff Keighley at Summer Game Fest Live Kickoff! show, Esposito said: “No, I’m not a villain. This guy loves his country. He wants to empower you to stand up and speak your truth.”

