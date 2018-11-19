Fallout 76 update to bring FOV slider and ultra-wide monitor support for PC gamers

Bethesda has revealed the details of upcoming patches for the freshly released Fallout 76, including a performance update scheduled for November 19, and further elements in the pipeline on the PC platform including support for ultra-wide monitors and a FOV slider.

In a post on Bethesda.net, the company acknowledged that a FOV slider – in other words, the ability for the player to adjust their in-game field of view (FOV) so it’s wider – was a much requested feature on the PC, and it will be arriving ‘soon’.

Those who have an ultra-wide monitor will also be pleased to learn that support for 21:9 aspect ratio screens will also be ‘coming soon’, and is indeed currently in testing.

PC gamers will also be getting a ‘push-to-talk’ feature in an update that will land within the next few weeks.

Before all that, there will be a patch delivered that will focus on ensuring better game performance and stability, alongside a load of bug fixes for quests, the interface in general, and more general tweaking.

And it’s going to be a big download, as Bethesda notes: “This update will be large compared to what we expect for patches going forward. Regular updates will always vary in size, but future updates should be much smaller in comparison.”

Stash and stability

Bethesda also said that it has taken note of the feedback on the stash limit, and that this will be increased in the coming weeks. Apparently the current limit is in place for technical reasons, and the game developer doesn’t want to mess with it right now just in case that causes stability issues (as that’s already a problematic area – hence the stability fixes coming with today’s patch).

The company also said we can expect to see new content next year, including fresh Vaults, faction-based PvP and various free add-ons, all of which are likely aimed at sweetening the player base – as some of the initial reaction to the game has been on the disappointing side.

Indeed, our review remarked that in its current state, Fallout 76 feels rather like an empty shell of a game compared to previous outings in series (although it is a very different title in terms of its focus on online multiplayer).

And, as we reported earlier this month, reports of easy hacking and cheating are unlikely to endear PC gamers to the new offering, either.

Via Wccftech