Facebook Workplace wants to make collaboration more enjoyable

Facebook has given its Workplace online collaboration platform a series of upgrades as it looks to address the needs of businesses adapting to the new world of hybrid working.

In an attempt to keep up with competitors such as Google Workspace and Microsoft Office 365, Facebook Workplace is getting a host of improvements aimed at helping teams stay connected and productive.

"Business leaders are acknowledging that truly connecting with people in remote or hybrid working environments is business critical," the company wrote in a blog post announcing the news. "And everyone understands that our most essential frontline workers are often those most exposed, and that connecting and supporting them is priority."

"We believe customers choose Workplace because we’re uniquely positioned to help people create a culture where everyone can share knowledge, work together and build community."

Workplace upgrade

The new additions include upgraded live video functionalities that will add a Q&A feature into Workplace's live video platform, allowing attendees to submit queries directly to the presenter.

Workplace is also set to received a basic version of Cisco's Webex video conferencing platform, allowing users to start a call in Webex but broadcast it to their Workplace network.

Other new third-party integrations include the ability to share content from Workplace onto sites like Microsoft SharePoint, and sync Workplace events with third-party calendars, including Outlook and Gmail.

Workplace's Knowledge Library function is also getting a boost, allowing users to pull content from other platforms into the tool, meaning people can access your most important company content in one place.

The upgrades come as Facebook Workplace hits seven million paid subscribers, making the platform quite a success for the company.

The rise in remote working caused by the pandemic has helped user numbers take off, seeing a 40% increase in just the last 12 months. Facebook is now hoping that as workers return to the office, the need for services such as Workplace will continue to grow.