Facebook dark mode is coming to iPhones, at long last

Facebook dark mode has been a work in progress for months, and it finally looks like a version for iPhone users will soon be ready for testing.

Unlike WhatsApp dark mode, which appeared for all platforms simultaneously (complete with a launch video featuring Paul Simon's The Sound of Silence), Facebook's new look seems to be arriving piecemeal.

The official launch of Facebook dark mode for desktop began last month. "Starting today, the majority of people on Facebook will have access to the new desktop design," a spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch in March.

A new button at the top of the screen appeared asking users whether they wanted to 'try the new Facebook'. When clicked, a new option for enabling dark mode appeared in the settings menu.

The Android version isn't yet ready for launch, but a handful of users have found themselves with early access, and the number of testers has gradually increased with the passing weeks.

iPhone users have been left out though, with no sign of a dedicated Facebook dark mode – until now.

The big Apple

WABetaInfo, best know for discovering upcoming WhatsApp features hidden in beta app releases, has found evidence of a dark mode for Facebook in the newest Facebook beta.

Early glimpses show an interface very similar to the Android version, with a dark gray design that looks smart, but doesn't match the operating system's own color scheme – a fact that some users might find frustrating.

Of course, that could change before the final release, but it would make sense for all versions of the app to share the same look.

Facebook dark mode isn't available for beta testing yet (so far these are just resource files tucked away in the app package) but we'll keep you updated when that changes.