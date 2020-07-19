F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2020 race online from anywhere

Mercedes is well placed to continue its early dominance of the 2020 F1 season, with driving duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas starting 1-2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix today, following Saturday's qualifying race. With this iconic Formula 1 race near Budapest now just moments away, here's how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Hungarian Grand Prix online from anywhere in the world.

Hungarian Grand Prix 2020 live Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK, so a bargain Sky Sports Monthly Pass is all you need to see you through the Hungarian GP and all of the remaining Formula 1 action this July and well into August. In the US, it's ESPN you want. The channel's included in Sling TV's Orange package - currently available on a FREE 14-day trial. The Hungarian Grand Prix starts this Sunday at 2.10pm BST/3.10pm CEST - which is 9.10am ET/6.10am PT in America.

In pole position, Hamilton is the hot favourite heading into the race as he continues his quest for a record-equalling seventh F1 Drivers' Championship, which would put him alongside the legendary Michael Schumacher. The Brit kickstarted his season in last week's Styrian Grand Prix - finishing first at the Red Bull Ring - after a disappointing start to the season saw him fail to make the podium in the first race. Moreover, he won the Hungarian Grand Prix last year, so he's got form on this track - the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, just outside of Budapest.

But there's a youth movement underway in F1 this season, with 22-year-old Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 22-year-old Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), and 20-year old Lando Norris (McClaren) all looking to upset the pecking order and dethrone the reigning F1 champion at every opportunity. In fact, Verstappen and Norris made the podium at the Austrian Grand Prix, with Hamilton finishing fourth after absorbing a five-second penalty.

Mercedes stablemate Valtteri Bottas also poses a threat from within and currently tops the F1 standings - albeit after only two races - on 43 points. It's shaping up to be a fascinating Formula 1 season, so read on as we explain how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Hungarian Grand Prix 2020 online today.

It's back! Here's how to get a Champions League live stream

How to watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Hungarian GP in your country. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Hungarian Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus three months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

This year, there is next-to-no free live coverage of the F1 as Sky has nabbed the rights to Formula 1, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. Much like last weekend, coverage of the main race begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 1pm Sunday for the Hungarian Grand Prix (expected 2.10pm start time). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to get an F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. Watch ESPN without cable - option 1 Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE 14-day trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. Watch ESPN without cable - option 2 For a more complete cable replacement solution, consider Hulu + Live TV, which costs $54.99 but comes with over 65 channels including ESPN as well as Hulu's full line-up of original and on demand content. It's got a FREE 1-week trial going at the moment, too, so check it out. F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage of the F1 Hungarian GP is pretty comprehensive with almost identical timings as last weekend's action: so this Sunday you can watch the Styrian Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET on ESPN (build-up starts at 8am). For anyone abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

How to watch an F1 Hungarian GP live stream in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Hungarian Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT this Sunday. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Hungarian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for service Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season, including this second weekend of action from Austria, with the service available to Foxtel subscribers via linear TV. However, Australians can also live stream F1 action without pay TV via great value Kayo Sports , which will give you access to Fox Sports coverage of Formula 1 without a length contract or eye-watering price. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. On Sunday July 19, you can watch the Hungarian GP live from 10pm. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Hungarian GP live stream in New Zealand