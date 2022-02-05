Everyone wants a MacBook and iPhone for work

Audio player loading…

It's not secure that Apple's MacBook range rank among the best laptops out there right now. Apple has spent years refining the machines and the introduction of the M1 Pro and M1 Max have changed the processing game for good.

And it seems that workers are in agreement, as a survey conducted by Apple device management company Kandji shows that a third of UK employees are more likely to accept a job that offers them an Apple product.

Staggeringly, that rises to 49% of Gen Z employees.

The Apple Ultimatum

"Work from anywhere is the new reality for employers," said Kandji CEO Adam Pettit. "It is not surprising that this shift has driven greater adoption of Apple devices in business, in no small part due to greater confidence in their security features. In the face of the Great Resignation, businesses must offer their employees greater choice of work devices in order to attract the next generation of talent."

IT managers are feeling the heat, too, with 73% reporting an increase in employees asking for Apple devices and 49% say Apple is the most in-demand brand.

Unfortunately for employees, and especially Gen Z, employers are rarely offering such perks: Only 19% of UK companies offer macOS and iOS devices as an option.

A decade ago, the thought of using an Apple device for serious work was laughed at. MacBooks were, by and large, over-priced vanity items that didn't offer the software support needed for many jobs.

In 2022, that has all changed. Apple is riding high on the wave of people choosing their sleek, fast devices and the software side has caught up, even as the company shifts towards its own chip architecture.

Microsoft, for example, has invested a lot of time in making its Office 365 suite compatible with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, recognising that it needs to go to where workers are, not expect them to come to PCs.