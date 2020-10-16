Everton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League 2020/21 online from anywhere

These two Merseyside rivals come into this derby clash with contrasting recent fortunes and the champions make the short trip Goodison Park still smarting from their worst ever Premier League defeat. Read on for our full guide on how to get a Everton vs Liverpool Premier League 2020 live stream.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds - having been thrashed 7-2 by Aston Villa prior to the international break - face a home side experiencing their best start to a season in some time, with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton the league leaders and the only team still boasting a 100% record with four straight wins.

Everton vs Liverpool live stream Kick-off time for Everton vs Liverpool is scheduled for 12.30pm BST in the UK on Saturday, October 16 with the match shown exclusively live on BT Sport. If you're in the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN with kick off at a bright-and-early 7.30am ET / 4.30 am PT. Either way, you can take your the game with you wherever you are by trying ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days.

The Toffees look ruthless coming forward, with the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid revelling in his role as lynchpin and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin finding a killer instinct up front. Ancelotti has only one major injury doubt, with Yerry Mina having picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with Colombia. That opens the door for new signing Ben Godfrey to his Everton debut at the back following the defender's move from Norwich City on deadline day.

There's positive team news for Jurgen Klopp, with Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane having recovered after testing positive for Covid-19.

Everton have some catching up to do in the Merseyside derby head-to heads, with the Toffee's beating the Reds 82 times of the previous 287 clashes, while Liverpool have won the fixture on 121occasions. There have been 84 draws in games between the two rivals.

Read on as we explain how to watch Everton vs Liverpool online - get a reliable Premier League live stream by following the advice suggested below and you'll be sorted in no time.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Everton vs Liverpool live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate.

We've carefully tested each of the most popular VPNs and believe ExpressVPN is the best available. It's easy to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with pretty much any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Once you sign-up, it's beautifully simple to get started - just follow the given steps to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and you're all set. Not only that, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can see how it goes for a month for nothing or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 bonus months completely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool: live stream the match in the UK

This Saturday lunchtime Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport. Everton vs Liverpool TV coverage starts there at 11.30am BST, ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles - or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. Alternatively, BT now offers a streaming-only BT Sport option in the form of the £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can't watch it your laptop or PC, but rather you get your Premier League live stream through the BT app on consoles, Apple TV, select Smart TVs, Chromecast, and now at long last Now TV set-top boxes as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Everton vs Liverpool coverage you pay for at home, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Everton vs Liverpool is at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Everton vs Liverpool without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Everton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch derby online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Everton vs Liverpool, with kick-off set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Everton vs Liverpool: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Everton and Liverpool. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 10.30pm AEDT late on Saturday night.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Everton vs Liverpool live at 12.30am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

Premier League live stream: watch online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Everton vs Liverpool kicks off at 5pm IST (New Delhi time) on Saturday afternoon. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.