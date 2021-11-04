Entries are now open for the Picks Awards at CES 2022!

CES is back as an in-person event in 2022, and we're looking to highlight the most exciting brands and launches at the show with the CES Picks Awards 2022.

Thousands of new products are introduced at CES each year, and our prestigious Picks Awards program looks to offer the opportunity to stand apart from the crowd.

Innovate. Nominate. Celebrate.

Winners will be recognized by the industry’s leading publications; TWICE, Residential Systems, and TechRadar Pro, and will receive now just editorial coverage but also an esteemed Picks Awards winners logo to use within advertising of the winning product, along with an awards trophy.

Each entry costs $695, and your product must have been released during 2021, and cannot have been showcased at CES 2021 or included in Picks Awards 2021.

Why enter?

Winners receive an award for display, and will be judged based on their potential impact to the consumer electronic industry

Every product nominated, whether chosen for an award or not, will be featured in the special Picks Awards Program Guide, to be distributed as a digital edition after the show

So if you want to celebrate your new release at CES 2022, don’t miss out on this opportunity – the nomination deadline is December 32, 2021, 11:59 PM ET.

We look forward to receiving your nominations!