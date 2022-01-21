Entire Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup just leaked on Amazon

Audio player loading…

In the latest of a long line of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 family of Android tablets has just appeared in full on Amazon's own website.

This comes one day after we saw the design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra appear on Samsung's own website, but this new leak shows us far more detail and it relates to the whole range.

Most of these details have previously been leaked, but considering these appeared on Amazon Italy we would believe these to be accurate. The leak was first spotted by PocketNow, and the Amazon Italy listing has since been removed, which heavily suggests it is accurate information.

Samsung has recently confirmed it'll be hosting its Unpacked 2022 event at some stage in February, with leaks saying it's likely to be on February 8. That's where we expect to hear about the Samsung Galaxy S22.

What specs to expect

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon Italy / GSMArena) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon Italy / GSMArena)

According to the Amazon listings, there are three models called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8. These all feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, Android 12 software, a 13MP camera and an S Pen stylus.

The models differ with the Tab S8 featuring an 11-inch 2560 x 1600 pixel screen, the Tab S8 Plus a 12.4-inch 2800 x 1752 display and the Tab S8 Ultra upping it to a 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848 panel.

According to this listing, you'll get the choice of silver, rose gold or gray for the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, while the Tab S8 Ultra will come in a gray shade without any other options.

You'll have the choice of Wi-Fi or 5G models of the tablet, and storage options range from 128GB through to 512GB on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. There's currently no word on whether these will feature microSD card slots.

And we've also learned the battery capacities here, which are 8,000mAh for the Tab S8, 10,090mAh for the Tab S8 Plus and 11,200mAh for the Tab S8 Ultra.

Pricing information wasn't included in this leak, but we've previously heard possible prices from other sources. The main pricing leak suggests the standard model will start at €700 (around $800 / £585 / AU$1,105), while the Plus begins at €900 (roughly $1,025 / £750 / AU$1,420), and the Ultra will start at €1,050 (around $1,200 / £875 / AU$1,660).

Analysis: Even more thorough than S22 leaks

This is a big leak for Samsung, and it's likely to be setting off alarm bells at the company's headquarters.

There's very little left to learn about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series after this thorough leak, and it's mostly just pricing information that we have yet to properly hear.

Unless Samsung has any other tablet surprises up its sleeve, it's likely we've learned a lot of what is useful to know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

That makes Samsung Unpacked a slightly less exciting event when it does roll around in February. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has leaked a lot, but we've now heard more about its accompanying tablet than we have of the popular upcoming smartphone.

Via GSMArena