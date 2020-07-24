England vs West Indies live stream: how to watch the 3rd Test online from anywhere

The Wisden Trophy is on the line at Old Trafford this weekend, as this summer's nail-biting England vs West Indies cricket Test series comes to a head. The weather could be as much of a factor in determining the outcome as Joffra Archer's return to the England squad or the performance of West Indies talisman Jason Holder, with rain predicted for much of the weekend in Manchester. When play does take place, it's guaranteed to be pulsating stuff though, so don't miss a second of the action - here's how to watch England vs West Indies cricket online and live stream day 1 of the 3rd Test this Friday.

England vs West Indies 3rd Test The 3nd Test of this summer's England vs West Indies series takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 24-28. Play starts at 11am BST every day on Sky Sports and anyone without Sky can watch all the action with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass.

The series stands at 1-1 heading into the 3rd Test, but as the holders, the West Indies will retain the Wisden Trophy if England fail to win. The hosts are heavy favourites, however, despite the gloomy forecast - thanks in no small part to the superb form of Ben Stokes.

The all-rounder delivered yet another career-defining performance in last week's 2nd Test, following up his Herculean 1st innings haul of 176 with a sensational 78 from 57 balls, delivering the fast runs England needed on day 5 as he opened the batting order for the first time. It meant they were left with the best part of the day to bowl out West Indies for the win - which they did with just an hour to spare.

Yet we mustn't forget this is the same Windies side that won the 1st Test in Southampton, where captain Jason Holder and paceman Shannon Gabriel tore through the England batting order for a combined 16 wickets - including a double of Stokes for Holder.

Ready for some more Test cricket? So are we. Read on as we explain how to get an England vs West Indies live stream and watch day 1 of the 3rd Test online today.

How to watch England vs West Indies cricket from outside your country

Fans of red ball cricket in the UK, Australia and the US can read on for details of how to watch this summer's third and final England vs West indies Test. However, if you're away from home country and looking to catch the action, you'll likely to find you won't be able to use your normal streaming services thanks to geo-blocking.

Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via some dodgy feed your mate told you about.

ExpressVPN - get 3 months FREE with this deal

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs West Indies: live stream the 3nd Test in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK, including this Test series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month - the Monthly Pass being the only way to go for cricket fans, especially with August's England vs Pakistan Test series looming. In addition, you'll get the final round of Premier League matches aired by Sky, PGA Tour golf, F1 action, NBA basketball, and so much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage begins each day of the Test at 10.30am BST on Sky Sports Cricket, with play scheduled to start at 11am.

How to live stream England vs West Indies 2020 in Australia

For those Down Under, Fox Sports is generally the place to watch cricket. Bizarrely, as it's a pay TV channel, this is actually great news for cord-cutters, as it means that streaming service Kayo Sports will be offering end-to-end England vs West Indies coverage without the need to take out a contract. Kayo is also significantly cheaper, with a Kayo Sports Basic Package costing $25 per month and allowing users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but this means you can get it for peanuts by splitting a subscription with friends or family - and if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above. Coverage of the 3rd Test starts at 8pm AEST every day.

How to watch England vs West Indies: US cricket live stream

For red ball fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the series. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action. The first ball will be bowled at at 6am ET/3am PT every day, but as it's Test cricket, you can tune it to plenty of action at more sociable hours - play should run until around 2-3pm ET most days.

How to watch Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in Australia - though as there's no local interest, it doesn't seem that the country's version of Sky Sports is airing this week's England vs West Indies 3nd Test. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier. While the postponed of the T20 World Cup this autumn means the Black Caps have no scheduled matches on the horizon, a number of players are expected to participate in the IPL.