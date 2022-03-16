Elden Ring players are obsessed with making miniature Pot Boys

Audio player loading…

Elden Ring’s Pot Boys became internet stars well before the game even launched. The stout anthropomorphic amphora tickled the fancy of fans when they appeared in the game’s trailers, and players have been excitedly tracking down the rotund receptacles since first setting foot in the Lands Between.

Not content with merely admiring them from afar, talking to the friendly Pot Boys they meet on their travels, or smashing them to pieces in-game, many Elden Ring players have shown their love for the ceramic characters by recreating them in miniature form.

The Elden Ring subreddit has become a shrine for fans to show off their model Pot Boy creations. They’ve rallied the game’s community, not around its shared affection for FromSoftware’s intricate open-world design, but its love for the game’s cast of cute crockery.

Take a look at this 3D-printed model of Alexander, the Iron Fist - one of the more notable Pot Boys you’ll encounter in the game - that’s been painted up, weathered, and even applied to a base.

(Image credit: RutoSenpai)

The Redditor painted and posed the model after printing the resin miniature using a home 3D printer, and bought the design online. That’s not uncommon. There are a few ready-to-print 3D files floating around the internet that let you cook up your own Pot Boy at home.

Another Redditor used a 3D printer design to create this diorama.

(Image credit: Studio-Guery)

This hobbyist, meanwhile, created a Pot Boy that’s closer to an action figure than a Warhammer model, complete with a removable lid.

(Image credit: romez_4)

And then, there are those who’ve gone in an entirely new direction, like this Redditor who crocheted their own pot companion.

When will the Pot Boy craze end? Who knows, but Elden Ring fans have been doing this for months, and it doesn’t look like they’re about to stop.

Analysis: the mascot Elden Ring needs?

FromSoftware’s games may not strike you as the kind of titles that lend themselves to mascots. Their punishing difficulty doesn’t usually put you in the right frame of mind to start making friends. But they’re no strangers to iconic characters, whether that be the Onion Knight in Dark Souls or the unfortunately named Fat Official in Demon’s Souls.

Margit, the Fell Omen might take the mantle of the most recognizable character in Elden Ring, but surely the Pot Boys are a close second. It’s not hard to see why. As well as looking incredibly silly, they’re also some of the only NPCs in the game that don’t immediately try to kill you. That’s always a good start to any friendship.

If you're not captivated by them, check out our Elden Ring weapons guide to find the best tools with which to crack them open, or read our Elden Ring bosses guide to prepare yourself for the journey ahead.