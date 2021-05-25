Edge computing looks set to take the world by storm

An increasing number of companies across various sectors are turning to edge computing to drive business transformation and accelerate growth, suggests a new report from Intel.

The computing giant contends that businesses are generating an unprecedented volume of critical data. However, it finds that many face data processing challenges, compounded by the fact that it’s impractical to send it all to the cloud for processing due to latency issues.

The aptly named “The Edge Outlook” report highlights how IT leaders are realizing that the edge is integral to drive operational efficiencies with 76% of those surveyed agreeing that identifying “the ideal location” for processing data is a challenge.

Using real-world success stories, the report offers guidance on the use of edge computing across various sectors.

Edge for the win

After analyzing the retail sector, the report details how data processed at the edge helps correct massive amounts of inventory distortion, while making supply chains and product development incredibly efficient.

The report details how processing data at the edge equips retailers with real-time consumer behavior analysis, to enable them to deliver more personalized experiences.

Similarly, by enabling frequent patient monitoring and data collection, integration with electronic health records and AI-powered patient data analysis, Intel believes that edge computing is key to driving change even in the healthcare industry.

In fact, the report notes that thanks to edge computing, Philips managed to speed CT scan imaging by 188 times without the need to add hardware acceleration. In the same vein, edge deployments helped Audi boost weld inspection speed by 100 times with just 18ms of latency.

Alongside case studies of some of Intel’s edge computing customers across different sectors, the report includes practical advice from AI scientist Inma Martinez.

“Data has always been a cornerstone of civilization, even going back to the Bronze Age. The edge makes possible a world where all of a sudden, every single object has the potentiality for information – information that can be extracted and used in real-time,” says Martinez.