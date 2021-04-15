EA reveals F1 2021 for PS5 and Xbox Series X – and it's coming in July

EA has unveiled the next entry in the F1 racing franchise, F1 2021. Developed by the longtime racing studios Codemasters, F1 2021 features a completely new story mode called Braking Point, as well as co-op and competitive multiplayer modes and more.

“Braking Point transforms the game and puts players centre stage in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet,” said Lee Mather, Franchise Game Director at Codemasters.

There's no new footage yet but we can safely expect to see more soon, since the game is slated to launch on July 16, 2021. If you preorder the Digital Deluxe edition, you'll get access to seven classic F1 drivers, all of whom EA states will be revealed very soon.

You can check out the official announcement trailer below, which doesn't really show any gameplay but sets the tone for the reveal.

Expanded racing prowess

F1 2021 is coming to PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One, with a release date of July 16, 2021. The current-generation versions of the game will benefit from enhanced visuals and faster loading times, thanks to the increased power and SSDs in the newest consoles.

EA acquired UK-based Codemasters earlier this year, vastly growing the number of studios at EA and the number of racing franchises under its umbrella. This has allowed other longtime racing teams at EA to push games back and work on other projects, with Need for Speed developer Criterion assisting with the development of the next Battlefield game.

The next Battlefield is currently slated to arrive later in 2021 and is rumored to feature 128-player matches and massive maps, as well as being rumored to be exclusive to current-generation systems.