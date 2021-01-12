Dynabook brings the latest Intel power to work and school laptops

Japanese PC manufacturer Dynabook has announced three new devices powered by Intel Core processor technology at CES 2021.

The new models, which will be made available from next month, are targeting both the business and education markets.

The new releases include two devices, the Tecra A30-J and Satellite Pro L50-J, powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and DDR4 memory, as well as the more affordable Satellite Pro C40-G, which now comes with additional 10th Gen Intel Celeron processors and DDR4 memory up to 16GB.

Quite the show

All three devices have been designed with portability in mind, weighing between 1.2 and 1.7 kilograms, and providing between 8 and 14 hours of battery life. They also cater to even the most demanding worker or student, coming equipped with a robust chassis and a special anti-bacterial coating.

In terms of connectivity options, all three devices have a range of ports available. Each comes with a USB-C port, a full-size HDMI port, and an optional USB-C dock. Additional USB 3.1 ports are also included: two with the C40-G and A30-J and three on the L50-J.

The three new Dynabook devices were unveiled during this year’s CES event, which is being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Dynabook, the likes of HP, LG, and Verizon have all launched new solutions at the event so far.

“Our goal is to use the latest and most appropriate technology to empower our wide spectrum of customers in their daily work – from students to professionals,” Damian Jaume, President of Dynabook Europe, said. “That’s why we are broadening the range of products available with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors, and at the same time harnessing Intel 10th Gen processor technology to provide even more affordable models in the C40-G range.”

Check out all of TechRadar's CES 2021 coverage. We're remotely covering the online-only show to bring you all the breaking tech news and launches, plus a smattering of hands-on reviews.