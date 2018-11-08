Dropbox partners with Adobe, DocuSign and more to expand platform

In an effort to expand the capabilities of its collaboration platform as well as its partner ecosystem, cloud storage company Dropbox has announced Dropbox Extensions which allows its users to launch everyday business workflows directly from within its platform.

Users will now be able to launch workflows such as file editing, eSignature, video annotation and even sending electronic faxes directly from Dropbox.

The company's new offering leverages the support of strategic and category-leading partners, to provide customers with more freedom to use their preferred tools directly with Dropbox. This will ultimately help them move projects forward keep collaborative teams in flow.

The company's SVP of Engineering, Product and Design, Quentin Clark explained the reasoning behind its decision to launch Dropbox Extensions, saying:

"We want to empower people to choose the best tools for their work by removing the friction between them. So we’re making it seamless for users to connect with partners that offer the right tools for the task at hand.”

Deep partner integrations

Dropbox's deep partner integrations with companies such as Adobe, Autodesk, DocuSign, Vimeo, airSlate, HelloSign, Nitro, Pixlr and Smallpdg, will aid users in moving easily from one task to the next.

From within the cloud storage platform, users will now have the option to start content-based workflows such as taking a contract from first to final draft and sending for signature without uploading, downloading or scanning, editing files, annotating videos for real-time feedback on the fly or digitally faxing a signed contract, PDF or Word file to its final destination.

Dropbox's first set of new integrations is expected to be generally available at the end of November.