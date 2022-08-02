DreamHost says it has no idea when web hosting outage will end

By published

DreamHost shared hosting has been down for the past 10 days

DreamHost logo
(Image credit: DreamHost)
Audio player loading…

Customers at DreamHost appear to be losing patience with the hosting firm over a week after it first reported suffering a major outage.

Labelled as a “degraded performance”, the incident is disrupting DreamHost users on its shared web hosting services, with the provider pushing out a fix shortly after the outage was reported on July 24, 2022.

DreamHost has published a status update (opens in new tab) informing its users that it does not have an ETA on the full restoration of the services, but so far has no further details on what has happened.

(opens in new tab)

Hostinger "free website" hosting offer: (opens in new tab) $41.88 $0
TechRadar Pro exclusive: Get everything you need to put your business online with a WordPress friendly hosting package that comes with 30GB of storage and 100GB bandwidth. Grab a full refund of $41.88/£41.88 in Amazon vouchers when you purchase Hostinger’s single shared hosting package. Terms and conditions apply (opens in new tab). *Initial purchase required  

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Web host down 

Users outraged by the outage have spent the last nine days expressing their frustration on Twitter, with some claiming that their website has gone down in Google rankings, while others have had their entire websites erased. 

Read more

> What to consider when choosing a web hosting company

> InMotion Hosting vs DreamHost: Pick the best web hosting for your business

> DreamHost unveils automated WordPress website migration tool with a catch

TechRadar Pro has reached out to DreamHost’s internal team for an update but so far has not received a reply. 

It’s also not clear whether this server outage has had any impact on DreamHost’s other services, including its VPS hosting solution and WordPress website builder

What DreamHost did send, however, was a generic email to its users stating that its technical operations and data center teams are continuing to work on restoring

the data to its customer’s shared server.

“The restore process is still ongoing and being heavily monitored by our Admins. Content is currently being loaded from one of our backup machines, as a result you may continue to experience degraded performance and intermittent errors as data is being restored,” the email added.

Users on Twitter also complained about the lack of updates from DreamHost, with generic responses issued (opens in new tab) to those who took to the social media platform for further insight as to when the problem will be fixed. 

Some users have also expressed concern over the lack of information around receiving refunds, since DreamHost has no estimated time for the full restoration of its web hosting service.

  • Interested in building your brand’s online presence? You’ll need the best website builder to start your journey 
Abigail Opiah
Abigail Opiah

Abigail is a B2B Editor that specializes in web hosting and website builder news, features and reviews at TechRadar Pro. She has been a B2B journalist for more than five years covering a wide range of topics in the technology sector from colocation and cloud to data centers and telecommunications. As a B2B web hosting and website builder editor, Abigail also writes how-to guides and deals for the sector, keeping up to date with the latest trends in the hosting industry. Abigail is also extremely keen on commissioning contributed content from experts in the web hosting and website builder field.
See more Software news