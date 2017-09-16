Download of the day – Corpse Box Racers

"What if, when people die, they do go to heaven... only they're still dead and their bodies are now used as competitors in challenges?"

That's the question posed by Kabi Jedhagen, the developer of distinctly strange indie racing/platform game Corpse Box Racers.

You control a cardboard box containing a limp rag doll, which you must guide through a series of increasingly tricky courses that take their inspiration from circuses, fairgrounds and skate parks.

Boxing clever

Corpse Box Racers has a single-player mode, which is great for mastering its controls, but the real fun starts when you challenge up to three friends in split-screen multiplayer.

The game supports Xbox controllers, or you can all huddle around a keyboard, each using a different set of four keys to guide your box and its late occupant to victory.

The game is free to download and play, but you can also make a donation to Jedhagen to fund the development of this extremely strange but addictive little game.

Download here: Corpse Box Racers

