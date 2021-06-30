Doom Eternal’s next-gen upgrade is raising hell for PS5 owners

Doom Eternal just got a huge upgrade on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC by way of Update 6, which adds a suite of new graphical options better suited for 4K TVs, alongside some new gameplay additions for fans of the game’s Battlemode multiplayer offering.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Doom Eternal has been updated with three new graphical options. These include a Ray Tracing Mode at 1800p/60fps, Performance Mode at 1800p/120fps and a Balanced Mode which offers 4K at 60fps. HDR10 is now supported in all graphics modes, as well as an Ultra Quality setting to push the visuals even further on current-gen hardware.

It isn’t all rosy on PS5, though, as Update 6 doesn’t allow PS4 players to transfer their save data to the PS5 version. This means that players looking to upgrade will unfortunately have to contend with resetting their progress to zero. Some players are also reporting being locked out of the PS5 version entirely, only being able to play the PS4 version of the game despite the update going live.

The Xbox version doesn’t suffer from this problem thanks to Smart Delivery, which recognizes that a copy of Doom Eternal has been registered to the console, and automatically performs the upgrade to the most appropriate version depending on which console you own.

Rounding out the visual updates are VRR (variable refresh rate) support on Xbox Series X/S and a dedicated ray-tracing mode on PC. Update 6 is sweetened by the addition of a new Battlemode multiplayer map and a fresh Master Level for slayers looking for an extra challenge in Taras Nabad, which was already one of the base game’s hardest stages.

Doom Eternal’s Update 6 is certainly a substantial one, especially for players on consoles eager to see just how fantastic the game can look via a fully implemented 4K setting. The one big drawback here is that VRR isn’t yet supported on PS5, so owners of Sony’s current-gen machine will unfortunately miss out on this welcome addition, at least for the time being.

Doom Eternal made a hefty impact when it launched in March 2020 thanks to its relentlessly challenging gameplay, rocking soundtrack and the superlative visuals and performance provided by the id Tech 7 engine.

The console versions of Doom Eternal already looked great, even on last-gen’s PS4 and Xbox One consoles, but we’re happy to see developer id Software commit to proper PS5 and Xbox Series X/S enhancements to provide the console ports some parity with Doom Eternal’s stellar PC version.