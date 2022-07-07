Don't expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to be very different from the Watch 4

Audio player loading…

If you were looking forward to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, then we've got some bad news for you: this device might be startlingly similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4.

Leaked renders have come out via news site 91mobiles (opens in new tab), sourced from reliable leaker Evan Blass, showing various different versions of the Watch 5 (and its Classic variant) from all different angles.

But Samsung hasn't really reinvented the wheel here, if these renders are accurate. No, the company has dusted off the same wheel it used a year before, and is seemingly slapping a '5' over the '4'.

Official 3D turntable renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro: https://t.co/a3h98hpzmeJuly 7, 2022 See more

The watches have the same circular bodies as before, with two buttons on the right edge - it seems that the band has a slightly bigger redesign, with changes to the buckle, but that's a really minor change in the grand scheme of things.

There seem to be four different versions of the watch: a blue one, a green one, a black one, and a silver and white one. Oh, and then there's the Watch 5 Pro...

Analysis: no Classic watch

While the Watch 5 is a dead ringer for the Watch 4, Blass also includes some images of the Watch 5 Pro, and they're certainly not the same as the Watch 4 Classic.

That wearable had a big rotating bezel, but there's nothing similar here. No, the Watch 5 Pro looks a lot like the Watch 5, just with a tiny raised bezel.

Overall these renders don't exactly inspire much excitement for Samsung's upcoming smartwatches. Hopefully we'll see more upgrades on the software front, with some extra modes or tools - otherwise, there's no chance that Samsung will see a place on our list of the best smartwatches.