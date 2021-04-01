Dodgers vs Rockies live stream: how to watch MLB 2021 online from anywhere

The Dodgers begin their title defense as most baseball fans' favorites for this season's World Series, but they have a potentially tricky game to kick off the campaign with. The Rockies closed last season in hopeless form, but they were the only team to beat the Dodgers in a series, getting the better of the champions-in-waiting last September. Could they spring another huge surprise today? Read on as we explain how to watch the Dodgers vs Rockies game online and live stream today's MLB action from anywhere in the world.

Dodgers vs Rockies live stream Date: Thursday, April 1 Time: 1.10pm PT / 4.10pm ET Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado US TV coverage: stream ESPN and Fox Sports live with Sling TV discount Watch anywhere: grab our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

The Dodgers were outstanding in 2020 and look primed to pick up right where they left off, but as we've seen in recent years, being top dog isn't always easy. We've seen both the Nats and the Red Sox struggle under the weight of expectations in the past two years, and as champions the Dodgers now have a great big target on their back - theirs is the scalp that everybody's after.

Things aren't looking good in the Rockies camp, however, after the departure of Nolan Arenado. Trevor Story may soon follow him out of the door, while retirement may be on the cards for Scott Oberg, and Kyle Freeland is out injured.

The Dodgers boast the deepest rotation in the league, and Clayton Kershaw has got the nod as their Opening Day starter for the 11th consecutive year, his counterpart being rising star German Marquez.

Whether you’re a Dodgers fan in LA, a Rockies fan in Colorado or just an MLB follower wanting to watch the baseball at Coors Field, we’ll show you how to get a high-quality MLB live stream of the Dodgers vs Rockies game from anywhere.

How to watch Dodgers vs Rockies from outside your country (and avoid blackouts)

If you're abroad right now, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred MLB live stream.

This functionality also means that VPNs are great for getting around in-market black out restrictions, making them something every MLB fan should have in their bat bag.

Use a VPN to watch a Dodgers vs Rockies live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles - so ridiculously simple to set up and use. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Dodgers vs Rockies live stream: how to watch MLB in the US without cable

The Dodgers vs Rockies game starts at 1.10pm PT / 4.10pm ET. Fans in the Los Angeles area can tune in on SportsNet LA, while fans in the Colorado area can watch on SportsNet RM. Two of the games in the series are also being televised nationally on ESPN and Fox Sports. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly on their websites, too. How to watch watch Dodgers vs Rockies without cable If you don't have cable, the best end-to-end live streaming option for the 2021 MLB season is MLB.TV, which shows every single game and costs $129.99. Blackout restrictions apply but, as explained above, you could get around this by taking the VPN route and pointing your computer to an out-of-market location. Of the many over-the-top streaming options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most people's baseball watching needs. The combined Sling Blue and Orange package costs $50 per month and covers ESPN, TBS and Fox Sports. Plus, Sling usually offers new subscribers a bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal.

Dodgers vs Rockies series in full

Game 1: April 1 at 1.10pm PT - ESPN, SportsNet LA, SportsNet RM

April 1 at 1.10pm PT - ESPN, SportsNet LA, SportsNet RM Game 2 : April 2 at 5.40pm PT - SportsNet LA, SportsNet RM

: April 2 at 5.40pm PT - SportsNet LA, SportsNet RM Game 3: April 3 at 5.10pm PT - FS1, SportsNet LA, SportsNet RM

April 3 at 5.10pm PT - FS1, SportsNet LA, SportsNet RM Game 4: April 4 at 12.10pm PT - SportsNet LA, SportsNet RM

How to watch the Dodgers vs Rockies in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch the first game of the Dodgers vs Rockies series on TV, with TSN showing Thursday's game beginning at 1.10pm PT / 4.10pm ET. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. But there is a way to watch the entire Dodgers vs Rockies series, because MLB.TV is also available in Canada, where only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but you can get around this by using a VPN, as explained above.

Rockies vs Dodgers live stream: watch MLB in the UK

The first game of the Rockies vs Dodgers series is being televised in the UK, and you can tune in on BT Sport ESPN from 9.10pm BST on Thursday night. The channel is showing plenty of Major League Baseball action this season, and don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the MLB on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the baseball like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get a Rockies vs Dodgers live stream in Australia