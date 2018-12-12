Spotify Wrapped can tell you your top artists and songs for 2018

Whether your 2018 was a year to remember, or one you’d like to swiftly forget come New Year’s Eve, it’s safe to say that it was a fantastic year for music streaming platform Spotify, who counted 83 million users as of July this year.

Now the streaming giant has launched its yearly Spotify Wrapped 2018 feature, so all 83 million can look back on their year of music listening with (hopefully) fond memories.

If you want to find out everything you need to know about your listening stats, you can do so through the dedicated Spotify Wrapped website, whether you are a Premium or Free account holder.

This years statistics include how many minutes of music you listened to, as well as the different songs, artists, and genres you tapped into this year. Spotify Wrapped 2018 also tests your knowledge of your own listening habits, which is rewarded by a playlists of your top 100 tracks for 2018 – the results of which can be quite embarrassing if you’ve been blaring out the guilty pleasures this year.

Start 2019 with something new

Bored of listening to the same old songs? Well, Spotify has you covered. As well as a playlist of your top 100 tracks, the Spotify Wrapped 2018 feature also generates a ‘Tastebreakers’ playlist full of artists and genres you don’t normally listen to, so you can start 2019 with a fresh new sound. You can also check in on the first track you listened to this year, as well as the first new artist you discovered.

In other Spotify news, the company has announced that it is launching an improved user experience for the Xbox app today in the US, with a more intuitive interface. The streaming platform has also introduced support for Microsoft’s voice assistant Cortana on Xbox, meaning you can ask Cortana to play tracks on Spotify through the console. There's currently word on when this feature will be rolled out to other territories, though.