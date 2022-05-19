Disney Plus sets release dates for Hocus Pocus 2 and Enchanted 2

Audio player loading…

Release dates for the long-awaited sequels to Enchanted and Hocus Pocus have been unveiled.

Both movies are skipping theaters and are due to debut on Disney Plus later in 2022, with release dates for their bows now in.

Enchanted was released in 2007 and starred Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel. It followed Adams' Giselle, a young woman in the animated fairy tale kingdom of Andalasia, who is prepared to be wed, but finds herself sent away to New York City by an evil Queen, where, naturally, she struggles to fit in.

Despite a healthy box office gross of $340 million, a sequel has taken a long time to come to fruition, with development beginning as far back as 2010. Now though, the sequel, which is titled Disenchanted, is in the can and destined for Disney Plus on November 24 in 2022, which is also Thanksgiving in the US.

Adams, Demspey, Marsden, and Menzel are back, with Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Oscar Nunez joining the cast. Adam Shankman, director of Rock Of Ages and Hairspray, is in charge.

The sequel is set 10 years after the original and will see Adams' Giselle forced to return to Andalasia after a spell backfires and she's in the firing line of another evil Queen.

You can see a first look at Rudolph and Adams in action below:

A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus) A photo posted by on

The sequel to Hocus Pocus has been in the works since 2014, but talk of a follow-up to the 1993 horror-comedy has been there since the original movie debuted.

That film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najim as a trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy on Halloween night and proceed to wreak havoc.

A box office failure upon release, the film has gained a cult following in the years since and a sequel has grown from that. Parker, Middler, and Najimy are all back to reprise their roles, with VEEP pair Sam Richardson and Tony Hale in supporting roles. Anne Fletcher, director of The Proposal and 27 Dresses, is in charge of the sequel.

The sequel is set 29 years after the original and will follow three high-school students who are forced to work together to stop the Sanderson sisters who have returned to present-day Salem. It will be released onto Disney Plus on September 30.

A post shared by Bette Midler (@bettemidler) A photo posted by on

Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted are part of a busy slate of original movies for Disney Plus in the fall and winter of 2022. A new take on Peter Pan, Peter Pan & Wendy with Jude Law among the cast is due in the winter months, as is Robert Zemeckis live-action retelling of Pinocchio.

And, for something a little different, there is also the reboot of classic comedy Three Men And A Baby, which Zac Efron is booked to lead. Busy times indeed...