Disney Plus confirms it's making 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars TV shows

During its investor day, Disney Plus has just confirmed its long-term plans for the Marvel and Star Wars franchises on the streaming services. 10 Star Wars and 10 Marvel TV shows are in the works over the next few years, according to the presentation.

On top of that, it's confirmed that 15 Disney, Disney Animation and Pixar movies are coming to Disney Plus first in the next few years, as well as 15 Disney and Pixar series. Specifics weren't revealed, but it was explained that the intention is to have great new content release weekly for the service.

We know about a few of those shows already: The Mandalorian, the Cassian Andor TV show based on the movie Rogue One, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, animated show The Bad Batch and an unnamed series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. That's four we don't know about – and possibly five if Disney Plus isn't counting The Mandalorian, there.

For Marvel, we know about nine shows: WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms Marvel, Marvel's What If? and Hawkeye. Also rumored is a series based on the Nick Fury character. That leaves one we don't know about.

Disney bets big

TV shows appear to be the focus, here, with no mention made of Marvel and Star Wars movies landing on the service as originals. Still, the commitment to bringing Disney animation and Pixar movies to the streamer is a big deal.

We're likely to learn more about the upcoming TV shows later today. Here's how to watch the Disney Investor Day livestream if you want to follow on with the big announcements.