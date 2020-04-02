Disney Plus content coming to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East

OSN today announced a revamp of its digital platform, which will now feature all of Disney Plus original content.

Starting from April 9, new subscribers to the OSN streaming service will be able to watch most, if not all, Disney Plus TV shows and movies, including The Mandalorian, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Aladdin, The Lion King and more, for USD 9.50 per month.

“What we previously did not have from Disney was the Disney+ Originals,” saidP atrick Tillieux, CEO of OSN, in an interview with BroadCast Pro ME. “By acquiring the exclusive Middle East rights to all of the Disney Plus Originals, OSN provides a more complete Disney offering to our subscribers. Besides this, OSN also has access to the entire HBO content portfolio – again exclusive – as well as content from MGM, Universal, Paramount and all the major Hollywood studios.”

Here are some of your questions regarding the service answered:

Where will I be able to see Disney Plus shows in the Middle East?

Yes. OSN has partnered with Disney to bring the Disney Plus catalog that will be launching on OSN's new revamped online streaming platform.

When will I be able to watch Disney Plus shows in the UAE, Saudi Arabia or the rest of the GCC?

The content will be available through OSN from April 9 for all GCC and Middle Eastern states. This includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

How much will it Disney Plus content cost?

Disney Plus content will be part of OSN's new streaming service that replaces Wavo. If will cost US$9.50 for GCC countries which are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. Pricing for other Middle Eastern countries has not been revealed until now.

OSN’s WAVO subscribers will be automatically updated to the new app, and retain their USD 5 subscription fee. DTH customers (Satellite or eLife etc.) will also have complimentary access to the new content.

Will I be able to watch all Disney Plus shows in the Middle East?

All original content made for Disney Plus will be available through OSN's new streaming platform. Licensed shows that are available on Disney Plus in the US, UK or other parts of the world will have to depend on whether OSN has rights to that content for the Middle East.

Which devices will I be able to watch Disney Plus content on?

The new OSN app is available across all popular devices, including iOS App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, and through smart TV apps from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and Hi-Sense.