Is Disney Plus account sharing allowed?

We’ve all been told that sharing is caring. But when does it become a matter of concern for Walt Disney’s legal team?

Long gone are the days when families gathered in the living room to enjoy that evening’s prime time TV together. The ability to watch divergent content on multiple devices, to be streamed from various areas of the house, is a modern must, and that flexibility has been factored into Disney Plus account sharing.

It’s acknowledged that a degree of Disney Plus account sharing is inevitable. And it’s hardly stunting the platform’s growth: the House of Mouse roared to over 100 million subscribers in just 18 months. However, if it’s discovered that you’re seriously taking the Mickey, then at the very least expect your account to be blocked.

Below we’ll detail what an appropriate amount of account sharing looks like; how to create additional user profiles for your nearest and dearest; and the total number of devices you can stream from at any one time.

Disney Plus account sharing: what the Ts&Cs say:

There’s nothing explicitly denouncing Disney Plus account sharing in the Subscriber Agreement. The emphasis is instead on the account holder’s responsibility to keep this information safe, stating that they, rather than Disney Plus, will be liable for any damage arising from their login details being misused by others.

It’s laid out in Section 1 that “You are solely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality and security of your username and password and for all activities that occur on or through your Disney+ and ESPN+ accounts. However, if you allow others to access your Disney+ or ESPN+ account, this Agreement, as well as any specific consents you may have provided, also applies to their access, use, and disclosure of information”.

So, Disney Plus is aware that subscribers may choose to provide their login details to family and friends. And that’s okay. The platform’s functionality basically encourages this, with each account able to run multiple concurrent streams from different devices, and offering the ability to create up to 7 individualized profiles. But, if your account starts being accessed from dozens of devices over many geographic locations, this is likely to be flagged as “suspicious activity” which may lead to your account being blocked or terminated.

Been too free with your password? You can change it in your account settings and gradually ice out your loved ones. Or – a much nicer idea – buy them a Disney Plus gift card for a special occasion.

How do I add someone to my Disney Plus account?

First off, you need to be a paying Disney Plus member. You can check out everything a subscription offers in our Disney Plus price guide and the best deals available.

Then, you can create up to 7 user profiles. Each one maintains the individual’s viewing history, produces a line-up of ‘Recommended’ titles based on this, and lets them create their own unique ‘Watchlist’.

Setting up a personalized profile for a child, partner, parent or friend is easy. Just follow the instructions provided below:

Sign in to your Disney Plus account

Click on your avatar (in the upper right corner of PCs, or the bottom right of your mobile screen)

Select ‘Edit Profiles’

Click on the “+” ‘Add Profile’ icon

Pick an Avatar

Further customization includes: disabling/enabling GroupWatch, enable a child friendly Kids Profile (this makes only TV-Y7FV and G-rated content available)

Enter a name for the profile and then select “Save”

Create a 4-digit Profile Pin for optional additional security

Your new profile will appear under the ‘Who’s Watching?’ page and ready to start streaming!

Alternatively, you can delete a profile by clicking on ‘Edit Profiles’, selecting the pencil icon under the relevant avatar, and selecting ‘Delete Profile’ at the end of that webpage.

How many devices can you have Disney Plus on?

With Disney Plus account sharing you can watch content on four different devices at the same time. That means your youngest enjoying Muppets Now on the smart TV while Marvel-loving teens kick-back with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on their iPad. If you receive Error Code 13 trying to stream your favorite show, though, it’s likely your account is being accessed by more than four people at once...

Disney Plus delivers great value at $7.99 per month, especially compared to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max, whose entry-level plans only provide between one and three streams.

Additionally, you can download content to a whopping 10 mobile devices to view offline too. That way you need never endure a dull moment in the Post Office queue or on your way to work.

As we detail in this piece on Disney Plus devices, there’s lots of tech compatible with the Disney Plus app, all of which you could use to stream exciting original TV shows like Loki and new Disney Plus Premier Access releases like the Emma Stone-starring Cruella.