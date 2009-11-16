Trending

Beyond iPlayer: What's next for Video on Demand?

By Television  

Movement sensing, Project Canvas and IPTV everywhere

BBC iPlayer
As most people's first experience of video on demand (VoD), the BBC's iPlayer is the catalyst for some exciting innovations ahead

Problem: six hundred TV channels, 2,000 hours of Video on Demand (VoD) on iPlayer and elsewhere … and you can't find anything to watch. After a hard day at work, it's all you can do to channel-hop until you finally settle on an episode of Top Gear that you've seen three times before.

Solution: Slump on the sofa and switch on the TV. The TV's built-in camera detects your body movements, analyses your face and detects that you're in a bad mood; it searches your home entertainment 'cloud' – its contents already shaped to your viewing behaviour – and plays you something uplifting like Apollo 13 or The Shawshank Redemption.

