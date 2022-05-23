Digilocker now on WhatsApp: How to download docs like PAN card, driving licence

Audio player loading…

In a further boost to citizen-centric digital services offered by the government, Digilocker services are being made available on WhatsApp through the MyGov Helpdesk. The Digilocker services include creating and authenticating the account and downloading important documents such as PAN card, driving license, and vehicle registration certificate, among others.

DigiLocker is a digital platform for issuing, storing and verifying papers and certificates, removing the need for physical documents. According to the government, over 100 million people already registered on Digilocker and over 5 billion documents issued till date.

The government said that Digilocker will be an important citizen service offered by MyGov on WhatsApp to help promote digital inclusion and efficient governance. Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform.

"The service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones," a government press release said today.

What are the certificates that can be downloaded?

(Image credit: MyGov)

WhatsApp users in the country can use the chatbot by simply sending ‘Namaste or Hi or Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

The government said MyGov Helpdesk will now offer a suite of services for integrated citizen support and efficient governance, starting with Digilocker services. The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes:

PAN card

Driving Licence

CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Insurance Policy - Two Wheeler

Class X Marksheet

Class XII Marksheet

Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non life available on digilocker).

Since its launch in March 2020, the MyGov Helpdesk (earlier known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp has served as a critical instrument in fighting Covid-19 pandemic by offering people authentic sources of Covid-related information, along with critical uses like vaccine appointment bookings and vaccine certificate downloads. So far over 80 million people have reached out to the helpdesk, over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded, and millions of vaccination appointments have been booked across the country.

With new additions like Digilocker, the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services that are digitally inclusive.