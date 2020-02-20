Did your Samsung Galaxy get a strange notification? It happened around the world

Did you find your Samsung phone recently received a notification that said the number one without any context? It seems it was sent out to Galaxy phones around the world mistakenly from the Find My Phone app.

Lots of people are reporting the notification that came from the app but just read "1" with a further "1" sat underneath it. If you pressed the notification, nothing happened and it just disappeared.

Twitter and Reddit reports are suggesting a large variety of Galaxy devices were notified, and it isn't just something for the latest series of Galaxy S20 phones.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

We also got the notification on our Samsung Galaxy device, which is where the screenshot above was taken from, so it seems this notification is widespread, though we're not certain whether it was sent to all Samsung users or not.

So far, it seems there's no cause for concern, as so many people received the notification and it appears to simply be a mistakenly sent push notification.

Previously, OnePlus owners received notifications on their phones of text and Chinese characters that didn't make sense. OnePlus then admitted the mistake was from an internal test to do with Android, so it may be a similar situation here on Galaxy devices.

We've contacted Samsung to see if there's any context to the notification and we'll update this article when we hear back.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: is it worth upgrading?

Via The Verge