Did the Google Pixel 6a just leak mere minutes before its launch?

We were hoping Google IO could give us our first look at the Google Pixel 6a - turns out, we didn't need to wait that long, though it's only a few minutes out.

Prolific leaker EVLeaks has taken to Twitter to share some images and specs of the phone. You can see the renders below.

They show basically what we expected: an Android 12 phone with the same bar-like camera bump of the Pixel 6, but with smaller lenses (presumably a wide and ultra-wide, along with low-res sensors). Otherwise, it looks like its older sibling.

In a reply, EVLeaks also shared some specs:

The highlights here are the 6.1-inch screen, though its 60Hz refresh rate might not impress, and its Google Tensor chip like its big sibling.

The specs list also suggests some of the best camera features of the Google Pixel 6 family will carry over, like Magic Eraser and Face Unblur. Plus, it says there will be a minimum of 5 years of security updates, though we can't see it listing the actual number of Android updates.

This news suggests the Google Pixel 6a is launching very soon - and with the IO 2022 keynote conference just minutes away, we hope to hear more soon.