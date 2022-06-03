Devolver Digital offers a brief tease for next week's showcase

Audio player loading…

Devolver Digital made a name for itself these last few years with satirical E3-style press conferences, and it's not breaking tradition in 2022.

Making this announcement earlier today, Devolver Digital joins an increasingly packed line-up this month, which kicked off with Sony's State of Play conference yesterday. Releasing a teaser video called the "Devolver Marketing Countdown to Marketing," you can spot No More Heroes creator Goichi "Suda51" Suda making a brief appearance.

Taking place on June 9, Devolver's showcase goes live at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm BST. That comes several hours after Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest showcase on the same day, for which Devolver Digital were previously announced as a partnering publisher.

You can watch that teaser video below but just be mindful; this comes with adult humor and some strong language.

It wouldn't be June without Devolver

Devolver Digital's been a staple of June's gaming calendar since E3 2017. Making a name from conferences that continuously satirize the standard showcase format, 2022's event looks as irreverent as ever. E3 2022 might be cancelled but, like many other big publishers, that hasn't stopped them going ahead with a June showcase.

Beyond this, expect to see a pretty packed schedule these next two weeks. We've got the Future Games Show (opens in new tab), another Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, while the PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab) is back once more. Backing these up is plenty of smaller events too, such as Wholesome Games (opens in new tab).

Otherwise, the only major publisher we're still waiting on is Nintendo. As it stands, we've still not had confirmation that June's traditional Nintendo Direct is going ahead. That said, Nintendo usually announce these presentations with minimal notice, so there's every chance we'll hear more next week.