Dell’s new 4K monitor is a bold and bright HDR beast

Dell has taken the wraps off a new 27-inch monitor that supports 4K along with HDR, and it’s an impressively bright panel that places a premium on color depth and accuracy.

The UltraSharp UP2718Q offers a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) at a refresh rate of 60Hz, and the company boasts that it’s the first 27-inch monitor to fulfil the HDR10 standards as specified by the UHD Alliance.

Meaning that in Dell’s words, you can expect ‘strikingly accurate’ images to be delivered by the display, and creative professionals will be able to use the monitor to view and manipulate HDR10 content.

The UP2718Q also boasts a very impressive peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and a claimed contrast ratio of 20,000:1, meaning that it can produce deep blacks, bright whites, and a whole lot of contrast to make for a vivid and appealing image. You also get 178-degree viewing angles both horizontally and vertically.

Colors and connectivity

Dell PremierColor technology is on board to ensure color accuracy across major industry standards – including 100% Adobe RGB and 100% sRGB coverage, along with 100% REC 709 – and the display offers 64 times more color depth than a standard monitor, according to the company.

The REC2020 color space is also supported here, for those engaged in heavyweight post-production video editing.

As for connectivity, you get a pair of HDMI 2.0a ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a mini-DisplayPort (also v1.4), along with a pair of USB 3.0 ports (upstream), and a hub of four USB 3.0 ports (which includes two that are capable of charging).

Finally, in terms of ergonomics, the stand offers tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustment.

So what’s the damage to your wallet? Dell has priced this model at $2,000 (around £1,560, AU$2,660).

Dell hasn't disclosed when the new monitor will be available to buy, but as soon as we know we'll update this article.