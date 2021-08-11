Dell's latest sale offers back to school laptop deals with savings of up to $279

We've spotted four excellent laptop deals over at the Dell site today that we think are exceptional choices if you're eyeing up a machine for going back to school or college later this year.

To begin with, we've got a pair of new 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron 15 3000's for $303.79 (was $518.99), and $509.59 (was $788.99) respectively. Both machines are rocking rather eye-watering savings in the $200 (and up) range, as well as the latest 11th gen Intel Core processors. Simply put, you'll get great performance out of both of these laptops for the vast majority of work or school applications, although the more expensive option does feature a Core i5, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - really high-end specs that will handle nearly anything aside from gaming.

Those two choices above are our top picks for today's back to school laptop deals, although we've also included two excellent alternative machines to check out - specifically a Dell XPS for $783.99 (was $949.99) and a Dell G5 gaming laptop for $832.99 (was $1,198). Both these machines are a bit pricier, a bit more niche, but still fantastic choices in their own regard. You can check out full specs and details just below.

It's worth noting that some of these laptop deals from Dell are available in extremely limited numbers. In fact, some have already sold over 50% of their allotted stock so it's probably not wise to wait around too much longer if you're interested. If you're visiting from outside the US then you'll also find today's best back to school laptop deals in your region just below.

Back to school laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $518.99 $303.79 at Dell

Save $215 - You might have to hurry to snag this super cheap and cheerful Inspiron 15 3000 at Dell this week - it's almost all sold out. A combination of an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD makes this one a great option if you're looking to simply speed your way through the basics. It'll handle a surprisingly large number of work and school applications, but for heavy multi-tasking you'll probably want more RAM.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $788.99 $509.59 at Dell

Save $279 - For a more powerful machine, consider this excellent mid-range Inspiron 15 3000 - the recipient of a huge price cut in today's laptop deals at Dell. This one's got not only an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, but an expanded 512GB SSD and 12GB of RAM. That makes this one a very capable laptop for things like music production or design applications, as well as having plenty of room on that big solid-state drive.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $949.99 $783.99 at Dell

Save $166 - The Dell XPS 13 range is a great choice if you're looking for a lightweight, well-built machine that also has a great screen for those long hours of studying. This entry-level model features an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, giving it plenty of power for all but the most intensive of applications. Today's sale at Dell brings it down to a very respectable price too.View Deal

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop: $1,198 $832.99 at Dell

Save $366 - Want a machine that'll both handle games and whatever work you need done? This Dell G5 15 SE is a little on the heavy side compared to the above laptop deals, but it's packing in an RX 5600M graphics card, a 256GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a powerful Ryzen 7-4800H processor. Simply put, those specs are great all-rounders for both 1080p gaming and intensive multi-tasking applications. This machine also looks fairly subtle too... for a gaming laptop that is.View Deal

If you'd like to check out more great options this week, check out our main page on the best laptop deals. Alternatively, get your game on with this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals.