Darts live stream 2021: how to watch PDC darts Masters online from anywhere

All eyes are on five-time winner Michael van Gerwen heading into this year's UK darts Masters. While the Dutchman has recently lost his top spot in the world rankings to 'The Iceman' Gerwyn Price, the good news is MVG - along with Price, Peter 'Snakebite' Wright, and the rest the world top eight - has automatically qualified for the second round of this year's tournament. Read on for how to get a darts live stream today and watch the darts Masters 2021 action today and all weekend long.

The Dutchman didn't make it past the first round last year and Mighty Mike has spoken candidly about a recent crisis of confidence that means he'll be throwing a brand new set to darts at the Marshall Arena this weekend, having decided to retire the set that brought him his five titles in the UK Masters so far. But with all that silverware to his name, he still enters as the pre-tournament favourite with the bookies.

World Championship winner Gerwyn Price and his old adversary, defending Masters champion Peter Wright, are the other two main contenders for the tournament, which sees a slightly tweaked format whereby the top eight PDC ranked players get an automatic first round bye. At this year's tournament, the first round will be best of 11 legs, the second round and quarter-finals will be best of 19, and the semi-finals and final will be best of 21.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are all set to be played on a bumper final day of action this Sunday, January 29, so make sure you don't miss out. Follow our guide below out how to watch a 2021 darts Masters live stream from anywhere - including for FREE in the UK where all the action is on ITV!

How to watch the Darts Masters from outside your country

If the tournament clashes your travel plans for whatever reason, or you just can't make it to your living room when the arrows are on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss the action. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that could otherwise stop you watching a 2021 darts Masters live stream in particular parts of the world.

Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and while they used to be considered pretty fancy stuff, they're now super easy to set up and operate. Here's how it's done.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

FREE darts Masters live stream: how to watch darts online in the UK today

The 2021 darts Masters is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV4 - so anyone can stream the darts through the channel's ITV Hub platform. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, it has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device of choice and you should be away. ITV's coverage of the afternoon sessions always starts at 12.45pm GMT, and its coverage of the evening sessions gets underway at 7pm throughout the tournament,, which concludes on Sunday, January 31. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your regular free darts coverage, don't worry about geo-blocks stopping you from accessing ITV Hub - check out a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action as if you were right at home. Our latest 2021 testing shows Express to be an effective way for Brits abroad to access their home streaming services, including ITV Hub as well as BBC iPlayer.

How to get a 2021 darts Masters live stream in the US

If you're in the US and love watching the darts, sports streaming service DAZN has got you covered for the 2021 darts Masters. Each afternoon session starts at 7.45am ET/4.45am PT, and the evening sessions get underway at 2pm ET/11am PT. A subscription costs $19.99 a month, but there's a 30-day FREE trial you can take advantage of, which means you can actually tune into the darts without paying a dime. As well as the darts, DAZN is adding more and more events to its roster, with big boxing matches being the jewel in its crown. Not in the US right now? As described above, by using a VPN you can relocate your IP to the US and tune in as if you were back home.

How to live stream PDC Masters darts free online in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is the service that has all your Darts Masters needs covered and, as in the US, the afternoon sessions start at 7.45am ET/4.45am PT, with the evening sessions beginning at 2pm ET/11am PT. You can even tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE trial. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

2021 darts Masters live stream: how to watch the darts online in Australia

Fox Sports is showing the 2021 Darts Masters Down Under, but you have to be up seriously late (or early) in order to tune in, with the day sessions starting at 11.45pm AEDT, and the evening sessions getting underway at 6am AEDT. If you don't have Fox or it's not available for you and you don't want to pay for a subscription, then over-the-top service Kayo Sports may suit you better. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. It's jam-packed with other sports, too, and offers a FREE 14-day trial. Away from Oz and still want to watch? It's worth giving one of the best VPNs a spin so you can tune in from wherever you are right now - our no. 1 overall pick, ExpressVPN, works well with Kayo and can help Aussies tune in to a number of other regional services from abroad, too.

2021 darts Masters live stream: how to watch darts in the Netherlands

Darts is big in the Netherlands, and five-time darts Masters champ Michael van Gerwen is looking to reclaim his title after a shock first-round elimination last year. Subscription TV channel RTL 7 is broadcasting the action in the Netherlands, with the afternoon sessions starting at 1.45pm CET each day, and the evening sessions beginning at 8pm. If you don't have access to an RTL 7 stream because you're out of the country but still want to catch the darts, it's definitely worth checking out the VPN route described above.

2021 PDC Masters darts format: what's new this year?

This year's Masters has a 24-player pool instead of the usual 16, but it's still a rapid tournament, with all of the action being played within five sessions from Friday evening (January 29) to Sunday evening (January 31).

The first round sees the players ranked 9-24 on the PDC Order of Merit face off in a fixed draw, with 2020 runner-up Michael Smith falling on the wrong side of that line.

The winners of these ties go on to face the top eight in the second round. Tantalisingly, that means we could get a repeat of the showdown that saw world No. 18 Jonny Clayton bring van Gerwen's five-year Masters dominance to a shock end a year ago, as he gets his tournament started against Jose de Sousa before the winner advances to face MVG.