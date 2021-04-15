Cyberpunk 2077’s new patch fixes crashes, quest bugs, and tweaks UI

Cyberpunk 2077 has received a new patch on PC, consoles and Google Stadia, which brings another raft of fixes, including some important solutions for crash bugs.

The new hotfix takes the game to version 1.21 (following the release of the big v1.2 patch a couple of weeks back) and the devs note that it focuses on “improving the overall stability of the game and fixing the most common issues that could block progression”.

That means a load of fixes for quest glitches which might leave you stuck and unable to complete whatever you’ve been tasked with, along with “various memory management improvements”, which should reduce the number of crashes you witness with Cyberpunk 2077 overall.

Decluttering the UI

Other notable changes include the interface being made less cluttered while you’re scanning, and a couple of gameplay fixes, one being an issue where the police spawn right behind your back when you commit a crime on the roof of a building. A bug which stopped you from getting out of the water by climbing a ladder has also been resolved.

There’s some useful work here, then, and of course we can expect plenty more where that came from. As we reported earlier this week, CD Projekt Red has underlined that it’ll continue to provide updates so as to “bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come”.

Which, of course, is the state it should have been in, or at least much closer to, when Cyberpunk 2077 first came out in December 2020.