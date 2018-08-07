Curved gaming monitor wows with 'UWHD' LCD at 200Hz refresh rate

Curved gaming monitors have become the pinnacle of PC gaming visual hardware, but their curvature has usually limited them from fitting in the most extreme specs.

JapanNext has all but ended that with the lengthily-titled JN-35VCG200UWHD, boasting a curved screen with ‘UWHD’ resolution and blazing fast refresh rate.

This screen is a 35-inch monster sporting at 2,560 x 1,080 (UWHD) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio at an 1800R curvature. The display shines at 300 nits and refreshes at 200Hz, whereas few curved gaming screens have capped out at 144Hz.

Rounding out the screen’s capabilities, gamers will enjoy a 3-millisecond response time and AMD’s FreeSync dynamic refresh rate technology to make full use of that fast refresh rate cap. Of course, gamers will need either DisplayPort 1.2 or HDMI 2.0 to take full advantage of this 200Hz refresh rate, though the monitor also includes a legacy DVI-D port.

One for the players

Everything about this monitor screams ‘gamer’, with capabilities to match and razor-thin bezels. JapanNext is selling the monitor in its hometown for ¥89,980 (about $808, £612, AU$1,087), while international availability isn’t yet known.

That said, importing the screen will be about as expensive as buying one of the next best curved gaming monitors, the AOC Agon AG352UCG6. For the right kind of gamer, that’s but a minor setback toward a potential competitive edge.