Critérium du Dauphiné live stream 2021: how to watch every cycling stage free and from anywhere

A key stop on the road to The Big One, the Dauphiné is a physical and psychological test tailor made for the race for the yellow jersey - now just mere weeks away. Perform well here, and chances are you're going to be in the mix at La Grande Boucle. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online from anywhere - including for FREE in some countries! We also have info on this year's Dauphiné stage times.

Geraint Thomas and Nairo Quintana are two of the elite riders in contention at the Critérium du Dauphiné, restored to its traditional eight-stage format after last year's abridged edition. The individual time trial is also back!

Three-time winner Chris Froome is another big name who'll be looking to impress in south-east France. Froome knows better than anyone just how important a strong Critérium du Dauphiné showing can be to your Tour de France prospects, having won both races in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

The action starts in Issoire and concludes in Les Gets, encompassing 1,205.2km, two flat stages, three summit finishes, a 16.5km ITT, and three consecutive mountain stages to really test the legs.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné live stream from anywhere, as well as the countries where you can watch absolutely free.

Can't-miss sport: how to watch a Euro 2020 live stream this year

How to watch a FREE Critérium du Dauphiné live stream online

You can watch a FREE Critérium du Dauphiné live stream in a few different places. In Australia, for instance, SBS Viceland is providing free coverage of the race.

Or you could dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book, because anyone in Italy can watch for free on Rai Sport, cycling fans in France can get the race on France 3, and fans in Belgium can watch on Sporza.

If you're a resident of Australia, Italy, France or Belgium and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 from outside your country

As discussed above, if you're desperate to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Critérium du Dauphiné live stream from anywhere

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné schedule and start times

Stage 1 - Sunday, May 30 at 3.20pm CEST, 2.20pm BST, 9.20am ET

Stage 2 - Monday, May 31 at 2.20pm CEST, 1.20pm BST, 8.20am ET

Stage 3 - Tuesday, June 1 at 2.20pm CEST, 1.20pm BST, 8.20am ET

Stage 4 (ITT) - Wednesday, June 2 at 2.20pm CEST, 1.20pm BST, 8.20am ET

Stage 5 - Thursday, June 3 at 2.20pm CEST, 1.20pm BST, 8.20am ET

Stage 6 - Friday, June 4 at 2.20pm CEST, 1.20pm BST, 8.20am ET

Stage 7 - Saturday, June 5 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 8 - Sunday, June 6 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné live stream: how to watch cycling online and for FREE in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Critérium du Dauphiné coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option, however, is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year - but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. Start times vary, but all of the stages begin between 12.10pm and 2.20pm BST. You can find the full Critérium du Dauphiné schedule above. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2021: live stream cycling in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are amongst the luckiest in the world, as a free Critérium du Dauphiné live stream is available Down Under thanks to SBS and its Viceland channel. If you've already got a subscription, you can also tune in via a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs AU$65 annually. Start times vary, but all of the stages begin between 9.10pm and 11.20pm AEST. The Critérium du Dauphiné schedule is listed above. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2021: US cycling live stream details

Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 is the last ever cycling event that will be aired by NBC Sports Gold in the US. This means it can only be streamed online, not watched on linear TV, so if you have the app then you can enjoy it anywhere. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold - it's offering a Cycling Pass for $24.99, which runs until June 8. The service will then be absorbed into Peacock Premium. Start times vary, but you'll need to prepare for some early mornings, as all of the stages begin between 7.10am / 4.10am PT and 9.20am ET / 7.20am PT. Scroll up for the Critérium du Dauphiné race schedule. And don't forget, if you're out of the US but still want to tune in - all you need is the services of a quality VPN.

How to watch the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné: live stream cycling in Canada

Canadians can tune into the Critérium du Dauphiné live on FloBikes. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Brace yourself for some early mornings though, because all of the stages begin between 7.10am / 4.10am PT and 9.20am ET / 7.20am PT. You can find the Critérium du Dauphiné schedule above. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné: live stream cycling in New Zealand