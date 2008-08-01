Bethesda: Why we prefer the Xbox

Bethesda's Peter Hines has explained why the software giants behind Oblivion and the forthcoming Fallout 3 use the Xbox 360, rather than PC or PlayStation as their main development platform.

Hines, who was in London to show off the mighty fine looking Fallout 3, told TechRadar that the Xbox 360 was very much Bethesda's lead machine on the title.

"If you have the PC as your lead machine you have the problem of not knowing what configurations people have, how many gigs of RAM or what graphics card they have," explained Hines.

"Obviously we are more familiar with the Xbox because we have used it for longer and the other thing is that the Xbox is much easier to take to tech shows.

"We can just pop the hard-drive off the Xbox and put it on any machine which is an advantage. Taking the PC or PS3 to these things just isn't convenient."

DLC and Fallout 4

Hines also talked about the downloadable content for Fallout 3 insisting that exclusive for Xbox 360 and PC meant exactly that.

"When I say exclusive I mean it is exclusive to just the Xbox 360 and PC.

"If you want to play the Fallout 3 downloadable content you will need to have an Xbox 360 or a PC."

Finally, Hines was good enough to confirm that there are plans to extend the Fallout franchise to a fourth game.

"We didn't buy the Fallout franchise to just do Fallout 3 and then stop," he said.

"But let's get this one out of the door before we worry about the next one."