Samsung supercharging enterprise servers with industry's first 8Gb DDR4 chips

Samsung is looking to get its nose in front of the competition by producing the industry's first 8Gb DDR4 DRAM chips on 32GB modules.

Designed for use in enterprise servers, they are being produced using 20nm process technology and offer benefits such as improved error correction features and lower power usage, the South Korea-based company said in a statement.

According to Samsung, the new module's data transfer transfer rate per pin can reach up to 2,400 Mbps compared with the 1,866Mbps bandwidth of a DDR3 server module can manage - a 29% speed boost.

The new 8Gb DDR4 joins Samsung's existing line-up of 20nm manufactured DRAM that includes its 4Gb DDR3 chips for PCs and 6Gb LPDDR3 modules for mobile devices.

The company says that its new 8Gb chips will eventually allow production of server modules with a top capacity of 128GB through the use of 3D through-silicon-via (TSV) technology.

Via Businesswire