How does your PC compare to techradar's towers of power?

Although we spend our time delving into the latest tech trends here at TechRadar, the majority of us aren't master gaming PC builders.

But we do love a challenge, and there's nothing more satisfying than concocting a pixel-crunching battlestation out of a basket full of parts and a heady dose of gaming love. On these pages you will discover what machines Techradar's writers use, how we put them together and why we went for the parts that we did.

Of course, we're not only ones tinkering with towers at Future. Our sister titles Maximum PC, PC Format, Linux Format, Gizmodo and Linux Format are are just as (if not more) savvy with a scewdriver, so for a more complete picture of how to approach building a gaming PC, we've included their rig rundowns too.

You never know — it might just give you some ideas of your own...