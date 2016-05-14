From Miami to Area 51: the 20-year history of Alienware

A few years after introducing an Nvidia SLI powered gaming laptop, Alienware announced the M17 as the first gaming laptop feature dual AMD graphics.

Utilizing ATI's CrossFireX dual graphics card technology, users could equip their machines with dual ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3870 for a total of 1GB of video RAM. The processor could also be upgraded to an Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9300 quad-core CPU running at 2.8GHz.

At the Tokyo Game Show in late 2009 Alienware introduced a complete design overhaul, taking the company into its modern era. The Alienware m15x and m17x gaming notebooks featured a much sleeker and futuristic design. The new look added magnesium alloy to the exterior and a new set of stealth fighter-inspired front grills with glowing LEDs.

Internally the two mobile gaming platforms were outfitted with a 2.0GHz Core i7 920XM Clarksfield processor, 1GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260M, 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a 500GB HDD or 256GB SSD.

The Aurora and Area 51 desktops also were revamped with a sleeker design, looking like something between a bullet train and an alien pod. The ALX versions also introduced automatically adjustable top fins, which would open as the computer's internal temperature rose and give the liquid-cooling system some room to breathe.

At the time you could set up configurations as lofty as a 3.6GHz Intel Core i7 975, dual 1GB ATI Radeon HD 5870 GPUs and 12GB of DDR3 RAM with plenty of room for storage.

Azor explains the redesign came as an "evolution of the industrial design to where we think of aliens today in the futuristic sense."

"We think of movies like independence day when they came out 20 years ago and how that put aliens in more of a futuristic sense," he says. "We had the movie aliens as well 30 years ago and that was more organic, so you've seen our design follow through those times as well with Predator 1 and 2.