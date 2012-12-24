Steve Jobs' yacht cleared for voyage following payment dispute

A financial dispute that caused late Apple CEO Steve Jobs' yacht to be impounded in the Port of Amsterdam has reportedly been resolved, and the yacht is now free to go.

Free to go where is unclear, though we're guessing someone is going to want to take the $100 million plus craft for a spin out in open water.

The yacht, named Venus, was detained by authorities in Amsterdam on Friday when its designer, Philippe Starck, claimed he was still owed around $3 million (UK£1.86m, AU$2.88m).

It's unclear exactly how the dispute was resolved, but French newspaper Le Monde reported on Monday that the yacht had been cleared to leave the port.

New details

Le Monde's report also revealed new details about the nature of the dispute.

Apparently, Starck had been paid around $7.9 million (UK£4.9m, AU$7.62m), 6 percent of the total $132 million (UK£81.93m, AU$127.3m) the yacht is reportedly worth.

But Starck felt that he was owed 6 percent of the originally projected value of the craft, which would have come to $11.9 million (UK£7.39m, AU$11.48m).

According to Monday's report, the various parties involved reached an amicable agreement, money changed hands, and the yacht was released.

The 260 foot (80 meter) craft is equipped with seven iMacs in its wheelhouse.

Its fate following this dispute is unknown, but hopefully someone is planning to get some use out of it.

Via The Verge